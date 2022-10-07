DeKalb police search through the night for missing 7-year-old boy

DeKalb County police are actively searching for a 7-year-old boy who left his Stone Mountain home on Thursday night and has not returned.
The search continues Friday morning for Danny “Marko” Matingo, according to a police spokesperson. Danny was last seen by his mother at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at their home in the area of Old Front Street.
He is 4-foot-5, weighs 75 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing was wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants, according to police. It was not clear if Danny is believed to be alone, or if he is in immediate danger.
Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb’s special victims’ unit at 770-724-7710.
