ajc logo
X

DeKalb police search through the night for missing 7-year-old boy

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are actively searching for a 7-year-old boy who left his Stone Mountain home on Thursday night and has not returned.

The search continues Friday morning for Danny “Marko” Matingo, according to a police spokesperson. Danny was last seen by his mother at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at their home in the area of Old Front Street.

He is 4-foot-5, weighs 75 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing was wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants, according to police. It was not clear if Danny is believed to be alone, or if he is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb’s special victims’ unit at 770-724-7710.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inside Georgia’s maximum security prison, an inmate is said to have impersonated...3h ago

Credit: Meg Kinnard / AP

The Jolt: Republican voters react to Herschel Walker turmoil
51m ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins, Falcons and Georgia Tech lose
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Elite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Elite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta
19h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case
10h ago
The Latest

Man found shot dead inside Clayton County home
21m ago
Could Tex McIver be released from custody?
33m ago
Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta home near Frederick Douglass High School
11h ago
Featured

‘Potentially severe’ flu season arrives in Georgia’s classrooms
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Atlanta mayor extends rezoning ban at Atlanta Medical Center site
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top