DeKalb police search through the night for missing 7-year-old boy

The search continues Friday morning for Danny “Marko” Matingo, according to a police spokesperson. Danny was last seen by his mother at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at their home in the area of Old Front Street.

He is 4-foot-5, weighs 75 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing was wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants, according to police. It was not clear if Danny is believed to be alone, or if he is in immediate danger.