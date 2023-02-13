X
DeKalb police investigate shooting at popular Stonecrest sports bar

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County investigators are at the scene of a shooting outside a sports bar in Stonecrest early Monday morning.

Details are limited, but crime scene tape was seen cordoning off the parking lot to DaBomb Sports Grill on Evans Mill Road just outside Lithonia around 5:30 a.m. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer saw at least one victim lying in the parking lot.

The bar’s owner, Gary DaCosta, told reporters at the scene that the shooting was captured on surveillance footage.

“What can you do? This is the world we’re living in,” he said. “I just hope that people start ... thinking with the end in mind. ‘If I do this (shoot), what’s going to happen? I either go to jail, or this person (could) die.’”

Police have not released any details about the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

