DeKalb police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

DeKalb County police investigated the fatal shooting Sunday night at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road.

DeKalb County police investigated the fatal shooting Sunday night at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road.

A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex in the Candler-McAfee area of DeKalb County.

The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, was dead when officers arrived at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road about 10:45 p.m., according to DeKalb police. He had been shot at least once in his abdomen.

The victim’s name was not released, and police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. No suspects have been identified.

“Detectives arrived on scene where they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence,” a police spokesperson said Monday. “The incident remains under investigation.”

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

