DeKalb police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating dog on video

The felony charges against Jackson come just over a year after he was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside of McNair High School, according to court documents. He was arrested in January 2022 and accused of serving as the getaway driver while a 15-year-old student fired multiple shots from the car, according to Channel 2 Action News.

No one was injured in the shooting, but Jackson was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. That case remains open in DeKalb’s Superior Court, and online records show that prosecutors representing the state filed a motion Monday to revoke Jackson’s bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

Jackson will remain in jail until at least Friday when a Superior Court judge will decide whether to grant or deny bond.