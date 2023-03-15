DeKalb paramedic arrested, accused of raping woman who fell asleep in car

In a recording of police radio traffic obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the officer who responded to the victim’s call can be heard requesting a special victims detective. The officer said the woman told him she had been driving on Glenwood Road around 3 a.m. on March 4 when she fell asleep. She was awakened when an ambulance pulled up alongside her and the paramedics told her she needed to move.

One of the paramedics, later identified as Hines, said he would take the woman to a safe location, the officer said in his radio report. The officer said the woman told him Hines got out of the ambulance and into her car, then drove her to an unknown location and raped her.