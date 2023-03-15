X

DeKalb paramedic arrested, accused of raping woman who fell asleep in car

A DeKalb County paramedic was arrested earlier this month on a rape charge, among others, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who fell asleep at the wheel of her car.

Bruce Andre Hines, 45, of Atlanta, was taken into custody March 5, one day after a woman reported that he had raped her, DeKalb police confirmed. A spokesman for Stone Mountain-based ambulance operator American Medical Response said Hines was an employee there and had been placed on administrative leave.

“We were informed that employee Bruce Hines has been arrested on charges unrelated to his employment at AMR. Mr. Hines has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending investigation,” the spokesman said. “AMR is cooperating with law enforcement.”

In a recording of police radio traffic obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the officer who responded to the victim’s call can be heard requesting a special victims detective. The officer said the woman told him she had been driving on Glenwood Road around 3 a.m. on March 4 when she fell asleep. She was awakened when an ambulance pulled up alongside her and the paramedics told her she needed to move.

One of the paramedics, later identified as Hines, said he would take the woman to a safe location, the officer said in his radio report. The officer said the woman told him Hines got out of the ambulance and into her car, then drove her to an unknown location and raped her.

Hines then had the woman call a friend to come get them, the officer said, and the woman’s friend dropped Hines off at his truck on Glenwood Road. Later that morning, the woman called 911 from the parking lot of a QuikTrip on Covington Highway, where the officer responded and called in the report.

Hines was booked into the DeKalb jail on one count each of rape and aggravated sodomy, online records show. He remains in jail with a bond hearing scheduled for March 27, according to court records.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

