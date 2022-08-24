ajc logo
DeKalb murder suspect arrested weeks after teen found dead in crashed car

Tremale Hester, 19, of Stone Mountain, was arrested on a charge of malice murder after investigators linked him to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old, the DeKalb sheriff's office said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

More than a month after a 17-year-old was found shot dead in a wrecked car in DeKalb County, another teenager has been arrested on a charge of murder, officials said Wednesday.

Isaiah Artis, of Lithonia, was found July 17 after his car crashed into a telephone pole on Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The teenager had already been killed by a gunshot to the head.

Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, of Stone Mountain, was arrested Tuesday in connection with Artis’ killing, the sheriff’s office said. He was located at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.

Officials have not said what led to the fatal shooting, or how they connected Hester to the incident and made the arrest nearly five weeks later.

Hester was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains without bond.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

