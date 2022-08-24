DeKalb murder suspect arrested weeks after teen found dead in crashed car

Isaiah Artis, of Lithonia, was found July 17 after his car crashed into a telephone pole on Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The teenager had already been killed by a gunshot to the head.

Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, of Stone Mountain, was arrested Tuesday in connection with Artis’ killing, the sheriff’s office said. He was located at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.