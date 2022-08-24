DeKalb murder suspect arrested weeks after teen found dead in crashed car

More than a month after a 17-year-old was found shot dead in a wrecked car in DeKalb County, another teenager has been arrested on a charge of murder, officials said Wednesday.
Isaiah Artis, of Lithonia, was found July 17 after his car crashed into a telephone pole on Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The teenager had already been killed by a gunshot to the head.
Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, of Stone Mountain, was arrested Tuesday in connection with Artis’ killing, the sheriff’s office said. He was located at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
Officials have not said what led to the fatal shooting, or how they connected Hester to the incident and made the arrest nearly five weeks later.
Hester was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains without bond.
