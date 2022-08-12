DeKalb mother accused of drowning her baby arrested at funeral home

Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The charges stem from her child’s death last month, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the news release, Feaster is accused of leaving her infant unattended in a bathtub July 30. The child was taken to the hospital but died days later, the sheriff’s office said. Officials did not say if the arrest took place at the child’s funeral.