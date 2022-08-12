DeKalb mother accused of drowning her baby arrested at funeral home

A DeKalb County woman accused of drowning her baby was taken into custody Thursday at a Decatur funeral home, officials said.
Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The charges stem from her child’s death last month, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the news release, Feaster is accused of leaving her infant unattended in a bathtub July 30. The child was taken to the hospital but died days later, the sheriff’s office said. Officials did not say if the arrest took place at the child’s funeral.
Feaster was booked into the DeKalb jail Thursday evening and remains there without bond, online records show.
Under Georgia law, a person is charged with murder in the second degree when they are accused of causing the death of a child through second-degree cruelty to children, which is based on criminal negligence.
