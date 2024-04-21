Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb jailer fired, arrested after inappropriate contact with inmate

Former DeKalb County sheriff's deputy Joann Marks was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of having sexual contact with an inmate at the jail where she worked.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Former DeKalb County sheriff's deputy Joann Marks was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of having sexual contact with an inmate at the jail where she worked.
By
31 minutes ago

A DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the jail was fired from her position and arrested Friday after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Joann Marks, 26, of Decatur, is charged with first-degree sexual contact by an employee, crossing county guard lines with contraband and violation of oath by a public officer, jail records show. The DeKalb sheriff’s office confirmed her arrest. Marks was booked into the DeKalb jail Friday afternoon and released a little more than 24 hours later.

Jail records indicate that Marks was charged in connection with two separate incidents. The sexual contact and violation of oath charges stem from an alleged offense that took place April 6. The charge of crossing county guard lines is linked to an earlier incident that took place Feb. 29. All three counts are felonies.

The sheriff’s office has not responded to requests for additional details about the circumstances around Marks’ arrest.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Orange Crush: ‘Orderly’ HBCU beach party comes to Georgia coast

2nd suspect arrested days after wild shootout at DeKalb gas station
1h ago

Credit: WILL EDMONDS

Lifting each other: Marietta man makes history with father at side

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

'An Atlanta original:' Music journalist Sonia Murray remembers Rico Wade

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

'An Atlanta original:' Music journalist Sonia Murray remembers Rico Wade

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fire destroys Jamaican restaurant in SW Atlanta
The Latest

2nd suspect arrested days after wild shootout at DeKalb gas station
1h ago
Fire destroys Jamaican restaurant in SW Atlanta
1 dead, 1 in critical after shooting in SW Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Handout

At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Atlanta’s ‘Magnet Man’ may have saved you from a flat tire
At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means