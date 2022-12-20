DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges

Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville, was taken into custody Tuesday by Gwinnett deputies on four counts of theft by shoplifting, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sidberry is accused of stealing from a Gwinnett Walmart multiple times, according to DeKalb officials.

Sidberry, who had worked for the DeKalb sheriff’s office since March, was arrested at headquarters while on duty, officials said. His position as a detention officer was his first in law enforcement, according to Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.