DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.

Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville, was taken into custody Tuesday by Gwinnett deputies on four counts of theft by shoplifting, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sidberry is accused of stealing from a Gwinnett Walmart multiple times, according to DeKalb officials.

Sidberry, who had worked for the DeKalb sheriff’s office since March, was arrested at headquarters while on duty, officials said. His position as a detention officer was his first in law enforcement, according to Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

He was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains on $3,900 bond, online records show.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

