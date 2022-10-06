BreakingNews
1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
ajc logo
X

Decatur woman critical after suffering headwound from stray bullet as she slept

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A DeKalb County woman was critically injured early Wednesday morning when she was shot in the head by a stray bullet while she was home asleep, officials said.

Lashunda Heath-Ellison was taken to the hospital after her husband and children found her unresponsive, according to Channel 2 Action News. Her husband, Mac Ellison, told the news station he woke up shortly after midnight to the sound of Heath-Ellison’s ragged breathing. When Ellison was able to turn his wife over, he saw “blood everywhere,” he said.

“I stand here completely devastated, not knowing what is next but trusting God for everything,” Ellison said.

Heath-Ellison was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors found a bullet lodged in her head, Channel 2 reported. According to Ellison, the bullet traveled through the couple’s headboard, into the top of his wife’s head and stopped in her sinus cavity.

“We go back in the house and we see where it went through the wall, and right where she was laying,” Ellison told Channel 2.

DeKalb police confirmed the shooting but shared few details. Officers responded to the Ellison household on Wilkins Court just before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for a person shot call, police said. Investigators quickly determined the bullet came from outside the home but are still working to figure out where the round was fired. No suspects have been identified.

“It hit my wife, and now my wife is fighting for her life,” Ellison said. “Critical condition. And yet, we’re praying, and we’re asking for all the prayers of parishioners, family and friends.”

Ellison is a full-time barber and also a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, according to a 2020 interview with Delaware State University student newspaper The Hornet. He told Channel 2 he was hopeful for his wife’s recovery but angry that she could be so severely injured in the assumed safety of their home.

“You can’t just take a gun and shoot it in the air and not realize what’s on the other side,” Ellison said. “Because what’s on the other side is not just a tree, but it’s somebody’s wife, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s relative.”

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘They’re desperate’: Herschel Walker denies abortion reports
3h ago

Credit: Law

Investigation finds judge was attorney on cases he presided over in court
8h ago

Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
5h ago

Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
5h ago

Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
1h ago
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
1h ago
Woman escapes Gwinnett apartment blaze after being awakened by firefighters
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
22h ago
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top