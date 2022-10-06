Decatur woman critical after suffering headwound from stray bullet as she slept

DeKalb police confirmed the shooting but shared few details. Officers responded to the Ellison household on Wilkins Court just before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for a person shot call, police said. Investigators quickly determined the bullet came from outside the home but are still working to figure out where the round was fired. No suspects have been identified.

“It hit my wife, and now my wife is fighting for her life,” Ellison said. “Critical condition. And yet, we’re praying, and we’re asking for all the prayers of parishioners, family and friends.”

Ellison is a full-time barber and also a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, according to a 2020 interview with Delaware State University student newspaper The Hornet. He told Channel 2 he was hopeful for his wife’s recovery but angry that she could be so severely injured in the assumed safety of their home.

“You can’t just take a gun and shoot it in the air and not realize what’s on the other side,” Ellison said. “Because what’s on the other side is not just a tree, but it’s somebody’s wife, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s relative.”