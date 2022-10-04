ajc logo
Decatur police seek man suspected of carjacking woman in new Publix parking lot

Credit: Decatur Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Decatur police are searching for a man suspected in a carjacking Friday evening and released photos as they seek help from the public to identify him.

The incident took place just after 6:30 p.m. at a new shopping center anchored by a Publix at 200 North Arcadia Avenue, police said on social media. A woman was sitting in her Honda HR-V in a parking space when the man approached and pulled out a silver handgun, police said.

The man pointed the gun and demanded that the woman get out of the car, police said. The victim left the car and ran away, while the man drove off.

The HR-V was recovered in unincorporated DeKalb County, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who might be able to identify the suspect, is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. Callers can also contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

OPINION: Herschel Walker's family values
