Decatur police searching for 2 men who shot at apartments near lacrosse game

After two men brazenly opened fire on an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Decatur, terrifying participants and spectators at a nearby youth lacrosse game, police are working to reassure the community while searching for the suspects.
No one was hurt, including the men’s suspected targets, Decatur police said on social media, but the players and parents nearby were able to hear the shooting.
“While no shots were directed toward the field or its participants, an incident of this magnitude is certainly alarming and terrifying to experience,” Decatur police said.
Officers were called to a shooting at the Allen Wilson Terrace apartments around 2:25 p.m., police said. Two men in a black Chevrolet Impala with a damaged driver’s-side fender stepped out of their car and began shooting at a group of people standing at the rear of the apartment complex near the intersection of Electric Avenue and Robin Street.
The youth lacrosse game was being played at Ebster Field, which is in the park directly across Electric Avenue from the apartments. The location is also just around the corner from Decatur High School and bustling downtown Decatur.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking for help from the public as they work to find the car and men involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur police at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.
