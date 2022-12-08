Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing

Trayvon Austin, 24, of Decatur, was taken into custody on multiple charges related to the August killing of Kevin Blackwell in the parking lot of Sportstime Bar & Grille, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said. Austin was booked into the county jail on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, Valle said.

Officers were called to the bar at 3675 Satellite Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 after getting reports of a person shot, according to police. Blackwell was found dead in the parking lot from a single gunshot wound, Valle said.