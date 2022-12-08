BreakingNews
BREAKING: SUV stolen in Clayton County with 86-year-old woman inside, cops say
Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Months after a man was fatally shot at a Gwinnett County sports bar, his suspected killer has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Trayvon Austin, 24, of Decatur, was taken into custody on multiple charges related to the August killing of Kevin Blackwell in the parking lot of Sportstime Bar & Grille, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said. Austin was booked into the county jail on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, Valle said.

ExplorePolice: Man shot dead outside Gwinnett sports bar, motive unknown

Officers were called to the bar at 3675 Satellite Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 after getting reports of a person shot, according to police. Blackwell was found dead in the parking lot from a single gunshot wound, Valle said.

No further information has been released about the circumstances around the shooting, and police haven’t said what motivated the fatal incident.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

