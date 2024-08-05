Debby is a slow-moving storm. Here’s what to expect in Georgia

So what can Georgians expect ahead of Debby and the predicted flooding?

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the storm was about 120 miles south of Valdosta, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is moving north-northeast at just 8 mph, with its center expected to drag across southeastern Georgia on Monday night and Tuesday before reaching the East Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

One reason for its slow nature can be traced high up in the atmosphere. There is currently a lack of flow in the air, which is a driving force for the storm, according to a NWS meteorologist.

“Right now, we just do not have that to guide this around (with Debby). So it’s kind of like a ship with sails. Wherever the wind blows, it is going to take this storm,” the meteorologist said.

Credit: National Hurricane Center Credit: National Hurricane Center

As the storm moves northeast into Georgia, rain totals in the area could reach between 10 to 20 inches through Saturday morning, the NWS reported. Some areas, like Savannah, are more likely to experience that higher precipitation amount.

There will be about 2-4 feet of storm surge along the Georgia coast, but officials said those threats come second to the “catastrophic flooding” that could result from the potentially historic rainfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an emergency order authorizing the call-up of as many as 2,000 National Guard troops to help.

“Just because the system may not be a hurricane in Georgia does not mean it will not produce potentially catastrophic impacts,” the NWS said. “The majority of tropical cyclone-related fatalities over the past decade have come from flooding rainfall. Please be prepared for a major, prolonged rainfall and flooding event in South-Central and Southeast Georgia beginning (Tuesday). Stay tuned to forecast updates from the National Hurricane Center, your local National Weather Service office, and reliable media outlets throughout the week.”

Residents are advised to keep in contact with their local emergency management agency and have a portable Ready kit handy, which includes essentials like food, water, first aid materials, a flashlight and a radio, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. People should also familiarize themselves with weather terminology and watch closely for any advisories or warnings.

At home, you should have a plan in place for your pets and prepare for potential flood damage by moving valuable objects to higher floors, GEMA said. Have a supply of food and water ready and secure the home. Flood damage is not typically covered by property insurance. After flooding starts, stay out of waters and be careful if you need to drive, as more than half of flood victims are in vehicles swept away by moving water, according to the agency. Move to higher ground if you can. If told to evacuate, residents should do so immediately.

“Biggest thing we also push is, if you cannot see the road, do not drive through the water. Turn around. You’re going to really appreciate if you do that rather than trying to plow through the water,” the meteorologist said.

