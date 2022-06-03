Deadly shooting at Union City apartments appears to be targeted, police say

Investigators believe a man found dead Thursday inside a car at a Union City apartment complex was killed in a targeted shooting.
The victim was discovered about 6:20 p.m. at the Netherley Park Apartments off Buffington Road by Union City patrol officers. Police were called to the complex to investigate a report of shots fired.
The man, whose name was not released, had been shot once in the lower torso, according to Union City police spokesperson Officer Jerome Turner.
First aid was attempted by the first responding officers and medics with Union City fire and Grady EMS, but the man could not be revived and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Turner said.
The shooting appears to be targeted, he said. Investigators were combing through footage from doorbell video cameras to piece together a timeline and determine what happened.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author