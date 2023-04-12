BREAKING: Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept

A man accused of firing the shot that killed an 11-year-old Spalding County girl in her bed was arrested Wednesday after a month on the run, authorities said.
Keonta Jahaun Parks was charged last month with felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, violation of the street gang act, and violation of the domestic terrorism statute, the sheriff’s office said. He also has outstanding warrants stemming from his alleged involvement in another shooting incident that he was recently linked to, according to investigators.
“Late (Tuesday), we received information from Griffin P.D. Investigator Gene Clark that furthered our hunt for Parks, and corroborated information my investigators had gathered since the night of the murder,” Spalding Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a news release. “The information allowed us to zero in on an area Parks may have been in, and we deployed surveillance and arrest teams.”
On March 14 at around 1 a.m., shots were fired at a vehicle with a man and a 3-year-old inside in the Spalding Heights neighborhood near Griffin, the sheriff’s office said. The intended target wasn’t hit.
But Asijah Jones was struck by a bullet that pierced her bedroom wall, according to investigators. The sixth grader was beside her sister in bed. Asijah died before deputies arrived, her family said.
A woman accused of helping Parks evade capture was also arrested, the sheriff’s office said.
