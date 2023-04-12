BreakingNews
Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
X

BREAKING: Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
Woman accused of helping him hide also arrested

A man accused of firing the shot that killed an 11-year-old Spalding County girl in her bed was arrested Wednesday after a month on the run, authorities said.

Keonta Jahaun Parks was charged last month with felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, violation of the street gang act, and violation of the domestic terrorism statute, the sheriff’s office said. He also has outstanding warrants stemming from his alleged involvement in another shooting incident that he was recently linked to, according to investigators.

“Late (Tuesday), we received information from Griffin P.D. Investigator Gene Clark that furthered our hunt for Parks, and corroborated information my investigators had gathered since the night of the murder,” Spalding Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a news release. “The information allowed us to zero in on an area Parks may have been in, and we deployed surveillance and arrest teams.”

On March 14 at around 1 a.m., shots were fired at a vehicle with a man and a 3-year-old inside in the Spalding Heights neighborhood near Griffin, the sheriff’s office said. The intended target wasn’t hit.

But Asijah Jones was struck by a bullet that pierced her bedroom wall, according to investigators. The sixth grader was beside her sister in bed. Asijah died before deputies arrived, her family said.

A woman accused of helping Parks evade capture was also arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: Ian Anderson takes the pitcher’s cure - Tommy John surgery4h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education groups call for DeKalb to pick new superintendent finalist
4h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Wholesale store and fast-food chains proposed for Olympic tennis site
6h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Wholesale store and fast-food chains proposed for Olympic tennis site
6h ago

Georgia attorney seeks $67 million in damages from Jan. 6 committee
7h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: Bartow man killed after dump truck crashes into bridge in Cobb
1h ago
Funeral today for Rome mother killed in Chick-fil-A murder-suicide
2h ago
2 dead in fire at troubled DeKalb condominiums, officials say
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jim Vondruska/The New York Times

New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
10h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
8h ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers who greet migrants at the Atlanta bus station
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top