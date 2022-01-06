Hamburger icon
Daughter fatally shot, mother injured in Vidalia; shooter at large

A woman was fatally shot and her mother was critically wounded during an apparent domestic dispute Thursday in Vidalia, according to a news release from the GBI.
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Vidalia Police Department officers were dispatched about 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East 5th Street, according to the release.

Before they arrived, a second 911 call was received.

Upon their arrival, officers found Latorey Denise Harden, 24, deceased and Pamela Harden, 42, in critical condition, according to the GBI. Pamela Harden was brought to Memorial Health in Savannah.

The shooter, who has not been positively identified, was seen leaving the scene in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with a busted window. The vehicle had a Georgia license plate, RRX1184.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123. Tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

