Daughter fatally shot, mother injured in Vidalia; shooter at large

Explore GBI investigating after man killed in police shooting in NW Georgia

The shooter, who has not been positively identified, was seen leaving the scene in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with a busted window. The vehicle had a Georgia license plate, RRX1184.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123. Tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.