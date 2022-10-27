Dalton businessman sentenced to two months in prison for dumping hazardous waste

Amin Ali, 56, of Dalton, was convicted in June after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the disposing of hazardous waste without a permit and violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. In addition to the prison sentence, Ali will have one year of supervised release and is ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $32,596.93, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

“Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a release. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”