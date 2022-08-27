Dahlonega man arrested after human remains discovered in Lumpkin County

Tony Lamar Cates, 52, went missing in May 2021, and GBI officials think the remains may be linked to the ongoing investigation into his disappearance.

The state agency on Friday announced the arrest of Cates’ older brother, 55-year-old Charles Edward Cates Jr., who was charged with murder following the discovery. Online booking records show the Dahlonega man arrested Wednesday and remained in custody at the Lumpkin County Detention Center on Saturday.