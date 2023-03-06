DA: Murderer cut off ankle monitor but was tracked using victim’s credit cards

Taurus Thurmond had met a new friend and had helped him get out of jail, according to investigators. But that “friend” would eventually kill Thurmond and steal his car and credit cards, according to the Douglas County district attorney.
Late last week, a jury convicted V’Daul Guyton, 25, of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2021 case.
“Mr. Thurmond’s murder is an incredible tragedy,” DA Dalia Racine said in a statement. “When he tried to show care and kindness, he was taken advantage of and ultimately was killed. We are glad the jury quickly saw the truth in this case and made a decision that brings some measure of justice to the victim’s family.”
Around 10:40 a.m. on May 11, 2021, deputies were called to a Swooping Court home near Douglasville on a report of a shooting. There, they found Thurmond dead in his bed, investigators said. He had been shot three times in the head.
A roommate told investigators that Thurmond’s vehicle was missing. Thurmond’s sister said she had seen Guyton during a video phone call with her brother the same day he was killed, the DA’s office said.
Investigators identified Guyton as the suspect, and within hours he was arrested in Mississippi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Before killing Thurmond, Guyton had removed an ankle monitor he was required to wear as part of his bond conditions in another case, investigators said.
Guyton used Thurmond’s credit card at a local Walmart and to make ATM withdrawals between Georgia and Mississippi, investigators said. When he was found, Guyton was in Thurmond’s car and had the murder weapon with him, according to prosecutors.
He will be sentenced Tuesday.
