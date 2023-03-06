DA: Murderer cut off ankle monitor but was tracked using victim’s credit cards

Late last week, a jury convicted V’Daul Guyton, 25, of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2021 case.

“Mr. Thurmond’s murder is an incredible tragedy,” DA Dalia Racine said in a statement. “When he tried to show care and kindness, he was taken advantage of and ultimately was killed. We are glad the jury quickly saw the truth in this case and made a decision that brings some measure of justice to the victim’s family.”