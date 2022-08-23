‘Cycle of violence’ against girlfriend lands Cherokee County man in prison

As police investigated Ramos-Garcia, they learned he was out on bond after being arrested on domestic violence charges involving the same woman the previous year, Wallace said. The conditions of Ramos-Garcia’s bond did not allow him to have any contact with the woman.

“This case is a classic example of escalating family violence,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe said. “The defendant had been released on bond after a previous incident with the same woman. Even though he was forbidden from being in contact with the victim, he not only disobeyed the order, but also did so in a violent and public way.”

According to Ashe, the victim testified in court that nothing happened between her and Ramos-Garcia. Her testimony was contradicted by another independent witness, Ashe said.

“The jury did a thorough job sifting through evidence and understanding that victims of domestic violence sometimes minimize or even deny that domestic violence has actually occurred,” Wallace said. “In cases like this, law enforcement, courts, and even community members must step in before violence escalates further. This sentence effectively stops the cycle of violence while providing just punishment for the defendant.”

Anyone affected by domestic violence in Cherokee County may contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center for help by calling the crisis hotline at 770-479-1703.