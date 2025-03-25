Crime & Public Safety
CSX train derails in Fayette, officials say

Officials are investigating after a CSX train derailed Tuesday in Fayette County.

Officials are investigating after a CSX train derailed Tuesday in Fayette County.
By
1 hour ago

A CSX train derailed Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County, officials said.

Six rail cars derailed just after 4 p.m. near Tyrone Road and Senoia Road in Tyrone, according to company spokesperson Austin Staton.

“There were no injuries reported of the crew and there is no threat to the safety of the surrounding community,” Staton said in a statement.

All of the rail cars involved are not hazardous, the Fayette County Fire Department said, adding that Tyrone Road was blocked at the rail line.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said. Tyrone is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.