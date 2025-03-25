CSX train derails in Fayette, officials say

A CSX train derailed Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County, officials said.
Six rail cars derailed just after 4 p.m. near Tyrone Road and Senoia Road in Tyrone, according to company spokesperson Austin Staton.
“There were no injuries reported of the crew and there is no threat to the safety of the surrounding community,” Staton said in a statement.
All of the rail cars involved are not hazardous, the Fayette County Fire Department said, adding that Tyrone Road was blocked at the rail line.
The incident remains under investigation, officials said. Tyrone is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta.
