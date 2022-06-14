Convicted child killer can pursue excessive force claim, court rules

In 2015, Wade was tried and convicted of Keon’s murder. He was later sentenced to life without parole. He also filed suit against the DeKalb deputies, alleging they used excessive force when they first shot him and later pistol-whipped him.

In an opinion issued Monday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a trial judge’s ruling to dismiss the claim against Daniels on qualified immunity grounds. In doing so, the court found there were no prior court rulings in factually similar cases that provided Daniels fair warning what he was doing was unconstitutional.

The claim against Jones was a different matter. The court found prior rulings establishing it was illegal to use excessive force against a handcuffed person who is not resisting arrest.

Given the circumstances, Jones’s pistol-whip of Wade was a “gratuitous use of force,” wrote Judge Charles Wilson for the three-judge panel, allowing this claim to proceed toward trial.

“In deciding this case, we express no sympathy for Wade; he was pursued and arrested for murdering a child, for which he was ultimately convicted,” Wilson added. “But we must view the facts in the light most favorable to him and draw reasonable inferences in his favor.”