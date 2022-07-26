Cops: Woman forces bystanders to help her escape after shooting in SW Atlanta

BreakingNews
Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia
Atlanta fire and Grady EMS crews load a shooting victim into an ambulance on Metropolitan Parkway. He was found at a Chevron gas station early Tuesday after being shot at a food mart a block south.

43 minutes ago

Two bystanders reluctantly became accessories to crime Tuesday morning when a woman forced them to drive her from the scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, is accused of shooting a man outside a food mart on the corner of Metropolitan Parkway and Dill Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to Atlanta police. Officers found the man wounded but stable after he sought help at a Chevron gas station a block north.

Investigators believe the woman shot the man after arguing with him at the food mart, a police spokesperson said in a news release.

An Atlanta police officer stands at the scene of a shooting at a food mart on Metropolitan Parkway on Tuesday morning.

Credit: Ben Hendren

“The suspect then forced two bystanders in a vehicle to drive her away (from) the scene,” the spokesperson said. “The bystanders were not injured, and this investigation is continuing.”

The shooting victim was being treated at a hospital, and his condition was unknown.

Atlanta fire crews treat a man outside a business on Metropolitan Parkway after he was shot.

Credit: Ben Hendren

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

