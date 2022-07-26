Cops: Woman forces bystanders to help her escape after shooting in SW Atlanta

Two bystanders reluctantly became accessories to crime Tuesday morning when a woman forced them to drive her from the scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.
The woman, who was not identified, is accused of shooting a man outside a food mart on the corner of Metropolitan Parkway and Dill Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to Atlanta police. Officers found the man wounded but stable after he sought help at a Chevron gas station a block north.
Investigators believe the woman shot the man after arguing with him at the food mart, a police spokesperson said in a news release.
“The suspect then forced two bystanders in a vehicle to drive her away (from) the scene,” the spokesperson said. “The bystanders were not injured, and this investigation is continuing.”
The shooting victim was being treated at a hospital, and his condition was unknown.
