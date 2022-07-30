Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck

An argument spilled out of a restaurant on the historic Adamson Square in Carrollton and turned deadly early Saturday.
Police say security guards kicked out Richard Sigman, a 47-year-old Carrollton man, from Leopoldo’s Pizza Napoletana when they noticed he was armed with a gun. Sigman walked to a parking deck across the street from the pizzeria and fired several gunshots into a parked vehicle, investigators allege.
He struck 18-year-old Anna Jones, who was inside the vehicle, and she later died at a hospital, according to authorities.
Carrollton police arrested Sigman, who was charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.
The fatal shooting happened less than two miles from the University of West Georgia’s main campus, where school officials confirmed Jones was a student. Brendan Kelly, the university’s president, also confirmed that Sigman was a faculty member at the school and said he has been terminated, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” Kelly said in a statement. “We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”
The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police statement. Sigman got into an argument with another man inside Leopoldo’s. That man told security inside the eatery that Sigman threatened to shoot him.
Security guards confronted Sigman, noticed he had a gun and asked him to leave the restaurant, police said.
According to investigators, he walked across the street to the courthouse parking deck and fired multiple rounds into a parked vehicle.
Police did not say if Sigman targeted the vehicle for a specific reason or just fired into a random vehicle. Nonetheless, he struck Jones.
Friends immediately drove the Carrollton teen to Tanner Medical Center, where she died, according to police.
Carrollton police said the investigation is still ongoing. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that Sigman already had the injury shown in his booking photo when he was located.
UWG is offering all students, faculty and staff members counseling and support services. Students can call the school’s 24-hour counseling center at 678-839-6428 and selecting option 2, officials said.
