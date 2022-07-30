Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck

“On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” Kelly said in a statement. “We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”

The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police statement. Sigman got into an argument with another man inside Leopoldo’s. That man told security inside the eatery that Sigman threatened to shoot him.

Security guards confronted Sigman, noticed he had a gun and asked him to leave the restaurant, police said.

According to investigators, he walked across the street to the courthouse parking deck and fired multiple rounds into a parked vehicle.

Police did not say if Sigman targeted the vehicle for a specific reason or just fired into a random vehicle. Nonetheless, he struck Jones.

Friends immediately drove the Carrollton teen to Tanner Medical Center, where she died, according to police.

Carrollton police said the investigation is still ongoing. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that Sigman already had the injury shown in his booking photo when he was located.

UWG is offering all students, faculty and staff members counseling and support services. Students can call the school’s 24-hour counseling center at 678-839-6428 and selecting option 2, officials said.