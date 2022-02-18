Cops: Spalding teacher arrested after hitting student with laptop charger

Dix said that school administrators immediately provided classroom video of the incident, which began when Barlow entered her classroom and found a student sitting in her chair behind her desk. The video shows her grabbing a laptop charger from the desk and swinging the plug-end at the student in her chair, Dix said. Barlow missed the student in her chair but hit a second student in the forehead, according to the sheriff.

While the student who had been hit lay on the floor, Barlow swung the power cord two more times at the student in her chair while the student tried to shield himself, Dix said. The student who had been hit stood up, covered his forehead with his T-shirt and left the classroom with Barlow. Dix said the student had a small cut and some swelling on his forehead.