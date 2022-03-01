Cops shoot, injure Polk County man who ran over officer with ATV, GBI says

A Polk County man was shot by law enforcement officials and suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a wild four-wheeler chase through the woods near Cedartown, the GBI said Tuesday.
The man, who is accused of methamphetamine possession, was surrounded at one point but drove his ATV over an officer to escape. The officer suffered only minor injuries, according to the GBI.
Taylor McGhee, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, the GBI said in a news release. More charges against McGhee are expected.
The incident began when Polk sheriff’s deputies were “investigating” McGhee as he rode a four-wheeler, the GBI said. No information was released about the circumstances that led police to follow McGhee.
The deputies lost track of the man when he rode into some woods near Cedar Oak Way, the news release states. Polk authorities requested assistance from Cedartown police and officials from both agencies formed a perimeter. However, McGhee drove over a Cedartown officer and escaped, according to the GBI.
After McGhee hit the officer, officials from both agencies fired at the ATV driver, but he continued on, authorities said. McGhee was taken into custody shortly after by Polk deputies, the GBI said.
Once officers captured McGhee, they realized he suffered a gunshot wound during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and later released into police custody. He was booked into the Polk County Jail, according to the state agency.
The GBI said it will investigate the shooting and the aggravated assault against the officer at the request of the Polk sheriff’s office. This is the 20th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to investigate this year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author