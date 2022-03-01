Cops shoot, injure Polk County man who ran over officer with ATV, GBI says

After McGhee hit the officer, officials from both agencies fired at the ATV driver, but he continued on, authorities said. McGhee was taken into custody shortly after by Polk deputies, the GBI said.

Once officers captured McGhee, they realized he suffered a gunshot wound during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and later released into police custody. He was booked into the Polk County Jail, according to the state agency.

The GBI said it will investigate the shooting and the aggravated assault against the officer at the request of the Polk sheriff’s office. This is the 20th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to investigate this year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.