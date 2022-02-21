Cops: Pregnant woman shot by rideshare driver, forced into early delivery

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot once in the stomach and twice in the upper thigh, according to a GoFundMe page created by her father, Kenneth Anderson. The mother is in the hospital in serious condition while the child is “fighting to survive” after the premature delivery, Anderson said. The GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for medical expenses for both the mother and child.

College Park police confirmed they have identified the suspect and are working to take him into custody.