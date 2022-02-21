Cops: Pregnant woman shot by rideshare driver, forced into early delivery

A pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby two months early after she was shot multiple times by a rideshare driver Saturday night in College Park, police said.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot once in the stomach and twice in the upper thigh, according to a GoFundMe page created by her father, Kenneth Anderson. The mother is in the hospital in serious condition while the child is “fighting to survive” after the premature delivery, Anderson said. The GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for medical expenses for both the mother and child.
College Park police confirmed they have identified the suspect and are working to take him into custody.
Anderson told Channel 2 Action News that his daughter and the driver began arguing when he arrived to pick her up in a different car than was indicated in the rideshare app. That dispute escalated into gunfire, police confirmed.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author