Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting

Authorities are looking to identify the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Photos were released Friday evening of a gray Volkswagen Passat with dark tinted windows, an inoperable front headlight, and a red and white paper tag. The suspect driving the vehicle is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened Nov. 5 near the Peach Pantry grocery store at 1085 Katherwood Drive just before 5:30 p.m.
At the scene, authorities said 51-year-old Michael Gray was found shot. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
Detectives eventually found out that two other men were shot at the same location and were transported to the hospital. No details on the other victims were provided and police have not said if the same suspect is involved.
Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office