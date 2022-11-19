Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting

Photos were released Friday evening of a gray Volkswagen Passat with dark tinted windows, an inoperable front headlight, and a red and white paper tag. The suspect driving the vehicle is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened Nov. 5 near the Peach Pantry grocery store at 1085 Katherwood Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, authorities said 51-year-old Michael Gray was found shot. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.