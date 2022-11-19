ajc logo
X

Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Authorities are looking to identify the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Photos were released Friday evening of a gray Volkswagen Passat with dark tinted windows, an inoperable front headlight, and a red and white paper tag. The suspect driving the vehicle is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened Nov. 5 near the Peach Pantry grocery store at 1085 Katherwood Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, authorities said 51-year-old Michael Gray was found shot. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives eventually found out that two other men were shot at the same location and were transported to the hospital. No details on the other victims were provided and police have not said if the same suspect is involved.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

ExplorePolice: 1 man dead in Sylvan Hills food mart shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
5h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
5h ago
The Latest

Douglasville man arrested after woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious,’ police say
4h ago
Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
4h ago
Canton police investigate whether remains found this week related to other cases
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
5h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
11h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top