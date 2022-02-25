Cops: Minnesota pair found with $100K in burglarized goods, 2 stolen pet birds

After finding that Izzi and Glavan might be connected to a series of similar burglaries, Griffin police began conducting surveillance in the area. On Thursday around 6:45 p.m., an off-duty officer spotted Izzi and Glavan at a pawn shop and alerted the surveillance team, police said. The officers were able to make contact with the two as they drove in separate cars that matched photos and video provided by Atlanta-area law enforcement. One of those cars was reported stolen, Littlejohn said, but investigators have not said where it was taken.

In the process of impounding and searching both cars, police discovered items estimated to be worth more than $100,000, the news release said. Inside one of the cars, investigators also found two exotically colored pet birds.

Izzi and Glavan were arrested and each charged with 20 counts of burglary and one count of theft by receiving, police said. Additional charges are expected as investigators work with agencies in the Atlanta area and potentially in other states, Littlejohn said.

Police are working to determine who owns the birds and have released photos of them to aid the investigation. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact the Griffin police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 770-229-6450.

