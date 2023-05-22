Cops: Man suspected of DUI found at-fault in fatal pedestrian crash in Cobb

A man who police say was responsible for a multi-car crash that resulted in a pedestrian’s death last week in Marietta has been arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, officials said.
Lynn Aauran Mctier, 66, turned himself in at the Smyrna City Jail after being notified of the charges over the weekend, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy. Mctier is being held without bond on eight counts, including one felony count of first-degree vehicular homicide.
Mctier was found to be the at-fault driver in the crash on Cobb Parkway that spun off the road and hit Crystal Norris. The 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck happened May 15 at around 2:45 p.m. just south of Terrell Mill Road. According to investigators, Mctier was driving a 2013 Lexus LS sedan south when he crossed the median.
Mctier hit a 2022 Ford Transit van, then a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, which were both traveling north, police said. Mctier’s Lexus continued off the highway and onto the sidewalk, where it hit Norris.
Mctier’s charges include counts of driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license, among other traffic offenses, McPhilamy said.
Officials did not specify what drugs Mctier is alleged to have had in his system. He and his 26-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital after the crash.
