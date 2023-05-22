Cops: Man suspected of DUI found at-fault in fatal pedestrian crash in Cobb

Lynn Aauran Mctier, 66, turned himself in at the Smyrna City Jail after being notified of the charges over the weekend, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy. Mctier is being held without bond on eight counts, including one felony count of first-degree vehicular homicide.

Mctier was found to be the at-fault driver in the crash on Cobb Parkway that spun off the road and hit Crystal Norris. The 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.