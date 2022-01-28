Hamburger icon
Cops: Man shot while confronting car burglar at strip mall near Piedmont Park

The injured man was taken to the hospital and was stable after he exchanged gunfire with a suspected car burglar, Atlanta police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

A man was shot early Friday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspected car burglar in the parking lot of a Midtown Atlanta strip mall, police said.

Officers responded to the Ansley Square strip mall at 1510 Piedmont Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is stable.

According to the initial investigation, the man confronted a person who appeared to be breaking into a car in the shopping center’s parking lot, located just north of Piedmont Park along the northern end of the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail. Both the victim and suspect were armed and the confrontation escalated to gunfire, police said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived and was not identified Friday. No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
