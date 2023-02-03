Cops: Man calling himself ‘Mike Lucifer’ threatened to burn Dunwoody gas station

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, walked into the Exxon on Ashford Dunwoody Road and grabbed a lighter and a Red Bull, according to Dunwoody police. While inside, he threatened to burn the gas station down, police said.

The man then walked outside to a gas pump and began pumping gasoline onto “paper items,” according to police. At that point, officers arrived and immediately took the man into custody. While questioning the man, he told officers his name was Mike Lucifer.