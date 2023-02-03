Cops: Man calling himself ‘Mike Lucifer’ threatened to burn Dunwoody gas station

A man who threatened to burn down a Dunwoody gas station and told police his name was “Mike Lucifer” was arrested Thursday night, authorities said.
The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, walked into the Exxon on Ashford Dunwoody Road and grabbed a lighter and a Red Bull, according to Dunwoody police. While inside, he threatened to burn the gas station down, police said.
The man then walked outside to a gas pump and began pumping gasoline onto “paper items,” according to police. At that point, officers arrived and immediately took the man into custody. While questioning the man, he told officers his name was Mike Lucifer.
The suspect was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and providing a false name to officers, police said.
Police did not say if the man was in mental distress or if he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Officials have not responded to requests for additional information about the incident.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author