Cops: Man arrested after Conyers food delivery mix-up leads to fatal shooting

Zaire Watson, 22, was arrested and charged with murder after shooting a man trying to pick up a food order delivered to the incorrect address, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Caption
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A food delivery made to the wrong Conyers address resulted in deadly consequences after an occupant of the home shot and killed a man trying to retrieve his order, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive just before 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. At the scene, they found 20-year-old Fernando Soloman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite receiving first aid from the deputies and Rockdale emergency medical personnel, Soloman died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Zaire Watson, 22, admitted to shooting Soloman, according to the sheriff’s office, and was detained. He told deputies he fired on Soloman because he thought the 20-year-old was reaching into his pocket, the Rockdale Citizen reported. Watson was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning and later arrested on a felony murder charge, officials said.

Watson was booked into the Rockdale County Jail later that day and remains there without bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Soloman had ordered food through DoorDash and it was delivered to the wrong address. Addresses in the area could easily be confused thanks to a mixture of apartments and single-family homes grouped around an intersection of two streets called Tall Oaks Drive and Tall Oaks Circle.

Watson’s father, who was also at the scene, said he called his son when he saw Soloman on his doorbell camera’s app, the Citizen reported. It is not clear if there was a confrontation between the two men, but sometime after they came face-to-face, Watson fatally shot Soloman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

