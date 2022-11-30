Cop’s killer dies in prison while on suicide watch, attorney says

“What we don’t know is why someone on suicide watch was still able to kill themselves in the Augusta State Prison,” he said Tuesday.

The GBI was asked to perform Spangler’s autopsy.

Spangler avoided the death penalty in March by pleading guilty to Hearne’s murder in exchange for a sentence of life in prison.

Spangler shot the 29-year-old detective four times on Sept. 29, 2017, as Hearne and a rookie officer responded to a call about a car reported stolen on a dirt road in Cedartown.

Hearne, who grew up in Polk County and graduated from Rockmart High School, wasn’t wearing her bulletproof vest due to the seemingly routine nature of the call, officials said. The first female Polk County officer killed in the line of duty had a husband and a young son.

In the days that followed, her family and friends said she died doing what she loved and remembered her as a hero.

Credit: � 2017 Cox Media Group. Credit: � 2017 Cox Media Group.

Officer David Goodrich was wearing a vest, which saved his life, police said.

Spangler and another suspect, Samantha Roof, escaped on foot after the double shooting, but then-GBI Director Vernon Keenan said Roof didn’t get far.

Spangler stayed on the run for hours, setting off a massive manhunt that included the first-ever use of Georgia’s Blue Alert, an emergency call put out by local law enforcement after the shooting of an officer.

Roof was sentenced to prison this year for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault on a peace officer, online records show. She isn’t eligible for parole until 2027.