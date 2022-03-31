Georgia cop’s killer pleads guilty to murder, avoids death penalty

Hearne, a mother to a young son, was the first female Polk County officer killed in the line of duty. She died doing what she loved and was a hero, her family and friends said in the days after her death.

Caption Kristen Hearne is shown with husband Matt and son Isaac. Caption Kristen Hearne is shown with husband Matt and son Isaac.

Both Spangler and Roof were charged with murder. Browning previously announced intentions to pursue the death penalty against the pair. But Thursday’s plea brought earlier closure to Hearne’s family, the DA said.

“While they felt that a death sentence would certainly be justified, even that, being the harshest sentence that could be imposed, would never fill the void and the loss in their life brought on by Spangler’s actions, nor would it be enough to end or allow us to forget the pain he caused our family, Kristen’s law enforcement family, and an entire community,” Browning said in an emailed statement.

Since Hearne’s death, her family has focused not on those responsible but instead on her son, Browning said. Her mother, Trish Brewer, said she was pleased the case against Spangler has ended.

“We can now finally begin the healing process for ourselves and, most importantly, for our Isaac,” Brewer said. “Kristen’s law enforcement family and the District Attorney’s Office have always, from when this all began, listened to our concerns about what was important to us and respected our feelings and wishes concerning getting closure and finality of this case, and for that we are grateful.”

The case against Roof is pending, the DA said.