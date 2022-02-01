Cops: Expectant mother critical, baby dead after crash with Clayton drunken driver

Snively said the severity of the woman’s injuries caused Morrow police to request assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, which led to Fulks’ arrest at the scene.

Both teenagers are residents of nearby Forest Park, but police did not release any information about the nature of their relationship.

Later the same day, Morrow police responded to a second suspected DUI crash that left another Clayton woman injured. Officers were called to an area on Reynolds Road near Patricia Drive around 3:30 p.m. about a head-on collision, Snively said.

At the scene, officers arrested 28-year-old Adam Sebastian Hernandez, of Bluffton, South Carolina, on multiple charges related to the crash, police said. Hernandez is charged with DUI, driving without a license, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving with an open container. He was booked into the Clayton jail, where he remains.

The 31-year-old Forest Park woman in the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Snively said.

The investigation into the first crash is ongoing and authorities are asking for assistance from the public. Anyone who witnessed it or has information is asked to contact Morrow police by calling 770-961-4006 or the GSP Specialized Construction Response Team at 404-624-7005.

