Cops: Ex-boyfriend arrested in strangling death of Gwinnett woman

Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, was arrested Friday on felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of 28-year-old Rubi Maldonado Nava. He is also facing a charge of third-degree cruelty to children as detectives believe Nava was killed in the presence of the former couple’s child.

According to Gwinnett police, officers were asked to perform a wellness check Thursday evening at the woman’s home on Club Lakes Parkway but did not find her there. They began checking with her friends and family, who indicated she may have been harmed by Sagahon.