Cops: Ex-boyfriend arrested in strangling death of Gwinnett woman

Gwinnett County authorities have accused a Lawrenceville man of strangling his ex-girlfriend to death and setting her vehicle on fire with her body inside.
Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, was arrested Friday on felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of 28-year-old Rubi Maldonado Nava. He is also facing a charge of third-degree cruelty to children as detectives believe Nava was killed in the presence of the former couple’s child.
According to Gwinnett police, officers were asked to perform a wellness check Thursday evening at the woman’s home on Club Lakes Parkway but did not find her there. They began checking with her friends and family, who indicated she may have been harmed by Sagahon.
Sagahon was taken to police headquarters for questioning after being spotted returning to his residence, police spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said in a news release. He had severe burns on his face and hands, the spokesperson said.
“Sagahon admitted to being at Nava’s residence earlier where they got into an argument and where their child was present,” he said. “The argument became physical, and Sagahon choked Nava until she stopped breathing. He then loaded Nava’s deceased body into her vehicle and drove to Oglethorpe County, where he set the vehicle on fire.”
Gwinnett detectives worked with authorities in Oglethorpe County to locate the woman’s vehicle some 60 miles from her home. It had been “severely burned,” and skeletal remains were found inside, Winderweedle said.
The remains had not been positively identified Monday.
Sagahon is being held in the Gwinnett County jail without bond.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com