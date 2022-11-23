Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.

In a 2020 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, T.I. said it was a dream for him to purchase the studio.

“It played a pivotal part in my career,” he said at the time. “I recorded there a lot for the ‘No Mercy’ album. I camped out there! And we did the ‘Trouble Man’ project there. Me and Young Thug recorded in that studio the first day I met him. It’s one of the best rooms in the city, I have to say.”

In June of this year, the studio was the scene of another shooting that left a man with a graze wound in the parking lot, the AJC previously reported. The man had been sitting in his vehicle when two men got out of another vehicle, approached and started shooting him, police said at the time. Both gunmen ran away after the shooting, and a motive was not publicly disclosed.