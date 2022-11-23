BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
ajc logo
X

Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

One of two armed men who entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta was shot by an employee early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Atlanta officers arrived just before 2:15 a.m. at the Super Sound Studios on Trabert Avenue near Northside Drive, which is owned by rapper T.I. An employee told them he saw two armed men he didn’t know enter the property, police said in a statement. He confronted them, and it escalated to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in one of the suspects being struck.

The injured man was described as alert and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

No charges have been filed as the investigation remains active, police said. No other details were released.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford “Tip” Harris Jr., bought the studio — formerly Silent Sound Studios — in 2019. It has been a go-to for big-name artists, including Whitney Houston, Justin Bieber and Elton John. The creative facility has been involved in countless records, as well as TV and film projects.

ExploreT.I. purchases longtime Atlanta recording studio

In a 2020 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, T.I. said it was a dream for him to purchase the studio.

“It played a pivotal part in my career,” he said at the time. “I recorded there a lot for the ‘No Mercy’ album. I camped out there! And we did the ‘Trouble Man’ project there. Me and Young Thug recorded in that studio the first day I met him. It’s one of the best rooms in the city, I have to say.”

ExploreMic Check: Atlanta rapper T.I. talks about how he’s spending family time during the coronavirus pandemic

In June of this year, the studio was the scene of another shooting that left a man with a graze wound in the parking lot, the AJC previously reported. The man had been sitting in his vehicle when two men got out of another vehicle, approached and started shooting him, police said at the time. Both gunmen ran away after the shooting, and a motive was not publicly disclosed.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach 5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Republicans go backward with Saturday voting spectacle
5h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
4h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key
2h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Tech-UGA has become a non-event
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
47m ago
Heads up, frequent fryers: Thanksgiving is the worst day for kitchen infernos
3h ago
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Keri Janton

This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top