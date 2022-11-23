Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.

One of two armed men who entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta was shot by an employee early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Atlanta officers arrived just before 2:15 a.m. at the Super Sound Studios on Trabert Avenue near Northside Drive, which is owned by rapper T.I. An employee told them he saw two armed men he didn’t know enter the property, police said in a statement. He confronted them, and it escalated to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in one of the suspects being struck.
The injured man was described as alert and was taken to a hospital, according to police.
No charges have been filed as the investigation remains active, police said. No other details were released.
T.I., whose real name is Clifford “Tip” Harris Jr., bought the studio — formerly Silent Sound Studios — in 2019. It has been a go-to for big-name artists, including Whitney Houston, Justin Bieber and Elton John. The creative facility has been involved in countless records, as well as TV and film projects.
In a 2020 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, T.I. said it was a dream for him to purchase the studio.
“It played a pivotal part in my career,” he said at the time. “I recorded there a lot for the ‘No Mercy’ album. I camped out there! And we did the ‘Trouble Man’ project there. Me and Young Thug recorded in that studio the first day I met him. It’s one of the best rooms in the city, I have to say.”
In June of this year, the studio was the scene of another shooting that left a man with a graze wound in the parking lot, the AJC previously reported. The man had been sitting in his vehicle when two men got out of another vehicle, approached and started shooting him, police said at the time. Both gunmen ran away after the shooting, and a motive was not publicly disclosed.
