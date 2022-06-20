Man injured in shooting outside west Atlanta recording studio

One man was injured in a shooting outside a music recording studio in west Atlanta on Monday morning, according to police.
Officers arrived at Super Sound Studios on Trabert Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found a man with a graze wound, according to a news release. The man said he’d been sitting in his vehicle when two men got out of another vehicle, approached and started shooting at him.
Both gunmen ran away after shooting, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable. The motive behind the shooting was not released.
