Cops: Doorbell camera footage shows man kidnapping woman in NW Atlanta

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say kidnapped a woman who was knocking on a stranger’s door to ask for help in an incident that was captured on a doorbell security camera Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue in northwest Atlanta around 11 p.m., police said in a news release. Investigators released the security camera footage and are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect and gathering more information, police spokesman Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
At present, police are investigating the incident as a kidnapping, Woolfolk said.
The footage shows a woman who appears to be involved in an argument with a man that continues after both exit a white SUV. The argument continues as the woman walks to the front door of the stranger’s home and tries to ring the doorbell. After doing so, the man grabs her and pulls her back to the SUV. Police said the man forced the woman into the car before leaving.
Investigators are asking for assistance to identify both the man and woman. Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
