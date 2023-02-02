X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cops: DeKalb man arrested nearly a month after shooting 2 teenagers, killing 1

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
2nd teen was critically injured, police say

A Stone Mountain man was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting that left one teenager dead and another seriously injured, authorities said.

Malachi Coleman, 21, was located at a home in Decatur and taken into custody without incident, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. He is accused of shooting two teens near a home in Stone Mountain before fleeing on foot, DeKalb police said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place Jan. 1 at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive, the sheriff’s office said. According to police, officers were called to the neighborhood just after 5:15 p.m. after getting reports of multiple people shot.

Jayce Pirtle, 19, of Memphis, Tennessee, was found dead at the scene, police said. The second victim’s identity has not been released, and police did not provide an update on her condition.

Investigators determined that Coleman had approached the two victims prior to opening fire, police said. No other information has been shared about the circumstances around the shooting.

According to her obituary, Pirtle was killed just days before her 20th birthday. She was born Jan. 3, 2003, alongside a twin brother who preceded her in death, her obituary said. Pirtle is survived by a young son, her parents, several brothers and sisters and a large extended family in both Georgia and Tennessee. Her funeral was held Jan. 14 at St. James Baptist Church in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Coleman was booked into the DeKalb jail on one count each of malice murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing 12h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Rivian announces 2nd round of layoffs within 7 months
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Do Georgia voter challenges amount to intimidation? Judge to decide
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
5h ago
The Latest

Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault
24m ago
South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
28m ago
UPDATE: KSU condemns attack on student who said he was called racial slur
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
13h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top