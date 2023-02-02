Cops: DeKalb man arrested nearly a month after shooting 2 teenagers, killing 1

Malachi Coleman, 21, was located at a home in Decatur and taken into custody without incident, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. He is accused of shooting two teens near a home in Stone Mountain before fleeing on foot, DeKalb police said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place Jan. 1 at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive, the sheriff’s office said. According to police, officers were called to the neighborhood just after 5:15 p.m. after getting reports of multiple people shot.