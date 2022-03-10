Cops: Armed man shot by police responding to burglary at Acworth home

An armed man was shot by an Acworth police officer who was responding to a burglary call Wednesday night, police said.
When officers arrived at a home on Lake Park Ridge West at about 6:50 p.m., they were confronted with a man armed with two knives, according to Acworth police. The man was shot by the officer and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, the police department said on Facebook.
The man’s name and condition were not released. No officers were injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the GBI as an officer-involved shooting.
Channel 2 Action News footage from the scene shows a large police presence and crime scene tape in front of a home in Lake Park, a large subdivision bordered by Baker and Hickory Grove roads.
More details were expected to be released Thursday by the GBI.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author