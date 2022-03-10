Cops: Armed man shot by police responding to burglary at Acworth home

When officers arrived at a home on Lake Park Ridge West at about 6:50 p.m., they were confronted with a man armed with two knives, according to Acworth police. The man was shot by the officer and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, the police department said on Facebook.

The man’s name and condition were not released. No officers were injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the GBI as an officer-involved shooting.