Cops: 4 arrested in shooting incident after driving from Atlanta to Athens

The four Atlanta residents had armed themselves and drove to Athens after hearing about a relative who had been involved in a fight just two hours before the shooting call, police said. The earlier fight involved a minor, but police did not release any further details about that incident.

According to police, Shontiva Myers and Williams are each facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Yolanda Myers is facing one count of disorderly conduct.

Police did not say what charges the fourth suspect might face, but added that additional arrests could be made in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens police Detective Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.