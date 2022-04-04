Cops: 4 arrested in shooting incident after driving from Atlanta to Athens

After hearing about a fight involving a young relative in Athens on Saturday, four Atlanta residents grabbed guns, drove to the Classic City and got involved in an armed confrontation and were arrested, police said.
Officers were called to Rocksprings Court, a residential street between Clarke Central and Classic City high schools, for a shooting around 4:15 p.m., Athens-Clarke police said in a news release. At the scene, they found multiple people fighting.
One of the people involved, 31-year-old Shontiva Myers, fired multiple shots into the ground, police said. Ricochets from the shots injured a 4-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.
After getting control of the scene, officers learned that Myers and three other adults had come to Athens from Atlanta. Police identified two of the other suspects as 33-year-old Jeal Williams and 50-year-old Yolanda Myers. The fourth suspect’s identity was not shared.
The four Atlanta residents had armed themselves and drove to Athens after hearing about a relative who had been involved in a fight just two hours before the shooting call, police said. The earlier fight involved a minor, but police did not release any further details about that incident.
According to police, Shontiva Myers and Williams are each facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Yolanda Myers is facing one count of disorderly conduct.
Police did not say what charges the fourth suspect might face, but added that additional arrests could be made in connection with this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens police Detective Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.
