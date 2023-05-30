Cops: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Covington domestic incident ends in shooting

A 19-year-old has died following a domestic dispute in Covington on Memorial Day that ended with a shooting, authorities said.

Ja’quavious Lackey died Monday after he was taken to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound, Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said in a news release. The suspected shooter, 20-year-old Jacarie Justice, was arrested on multiple charges after he was initially detained as a person of interest.

The incident took place at a home on East Lawn Way around 2:45 p.m., Jett said. Officers responded to the home after getting reports of a person shot.

No other details were released about the circumstances around the shooting.

Justice has been charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, Jett said. He was booked into the Newton jail and remains there without bond, according to online records.

