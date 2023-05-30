X

Cops: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Covington domestic incident ends in shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A 19-year-old has died following a domestic dispute in Covington on Memorial Day that ended with a shooting, authorities said.

Ja’quavious Lackey died Monday after he was taken to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound, Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said in a news release. The suspected shooter, 20-year-old Jacarie Justice, was arrested on multiple charges after he was initially detained as a person of interest.

The incident took place at a home on East Lawn Way around 2:45 p.m., Jett said. Officers responded to the home after getting reports of a person shot.

No other details were released about the circumstances around the shooting.

Justice has been charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, Jett said. He was booked into the Newton jail and remains there without bond, according to online records.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Atlanta training center funding controversy explodes before final vote1h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

Community to honor slain 72-year-old during funeral at Jefferson Civic Center
1h ago

Georgia’s Kirby Smart: Reckless driving issues being addressed internally
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: Woman shot, killed while riding in Uber vehicle in Buckhead was targeted
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: Woman shot, killed while riding in Uber vehicle in Buckhead was targeted
2h ago

Credit: AP

Delta hit with lawsuit over airline’s claims of carbon neutrality
3h ago
The Latest

Inmate dead in suspected suicide at DeKalb jail, officials say
25m ago
Community to honor slain 72-year-old during funeral at Jefferson Civic Center
1h ago
Atlanta’s ‘Jurassic’ exhibit temporarily closes after being damaged by vandals
2h ago
Featured

The difference between dementia and an aging brain
5h ago
‘It was good to see him back’: Braves’ Michael Soroka makes comeback
14h ago
Unlocked: How one man hopes to ban booting vehicles one key at a time
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top