Convicted gang member gets life in prison for robbery gone wrong

Atcherson has been indicted and is awaiting trial, Cranford said Wednesday.

McFarland was known as “Slime Hext,” which the top prosecutor said referred to a slang term for robbery. A jury convicted him last week for two violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act for his participation in the Bounty Hunter gang.

He was also convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Markette Baker sentenced McFarland, now 21, to life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 75 years in prison.

“As an appropriate and just consequence, he will spend a substantial portion, if not the remainder of his life, in prison,” Cranford said. “Case after case shows that criminal street gang activity leads to death or substantial incarceration.”

A trial date for Atcherson has not been set. He was indicted on the same charges as McFarland, including murder and gang participation, and Cranford said LaGrange police are still investigating the possibility that others were involved in Ponder’s death.