Consulate responds to Indian national killed in DeKalb gas station hammer attack

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has responded to the shocking death of an Indian national after he was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer by a man at a DeKalb County gas station nearly two weeks ago.

Vivek Saini, 25, of Norcross, was killed Jan. 16 in a brutal attack at the Chevron station on Snapfinger Road where he worked, DeKalb police said. The Indian consulate said officials have been in touch with Saini’s family and provided assistance with sending his remains back to his home country.

“We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of

Indian National and student Mr. Vivek Saini, and condemns the attack in the strongest terms,” officials said in a consulate statement.