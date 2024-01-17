Man accused of beating store clerk to death with hammer at DeKalb gas station

Employees at a DeKalb County gas station were shaken early Tuesday after a man viciously beat a store clerk to death with a hammer, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded just after midnight to a Chevron station in the 3300 block of Snapfinger Road in reference to an assault. When officers went inside, they came across a chaotic scene: a man standing over the clerk holding a hammer, with blood and debris covering the ground nearby, according to an incident report.

Police ordered the suspect, identified as Julian Faulkner, to drop the weapon, which he placed on a nearby table before being detained, the report stated. Officers said they found two knives and an additional hammer on him.