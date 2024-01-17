Man accused of beating store clerk to death with hammer at DeKalb gas station

Employees at a DeKalb County gas station were shaken early Tuesday after a man viciously beat a store clerk to death with a hammer, authorities said.
DeKalb police responded just after midnight to a Chevron station in the 3300 block of Snapfinger Road in reference to an assault. When officers went inside, they came across a chaotic scene: a man standing over the clerk holding a hammer, with blood and debris covering the ground nearby, according to an incident report.
Police ordered the suspect, identified as Julian Faulkner, to drop the weapon, which he placed on a nearby table before being detained, the report stated. Officers said they found two knives and an additional hammer on him.
During this time, authorities said another store clerk was in the back of the booth hiding, and visibly shaken from the attack.
“(He) could hardly speak due to fear,” police said.
After composing himself, the witness showed officers surveillance footage, which allegedly captured Faulkner hitting the victim in the head with a hammer several times, the report stated. The victim, who died at the scene, was identified by police as 25-year-old Vivek Saini of Norcross.
Police have not released a motive for the brutal beating.
Faulkner, of Decatur, was taken to police headquarters for questioning but refused to cooperate, authorities said. He was booked into the DeKalb jail at around 8:30 a.m. on a murder charge, according to online records.
An investigation is ongoing.
