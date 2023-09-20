Community grieves Marietta High ‘scholar, athlete and leader’ killed in crash

The Marietta High School community continued Wednesday to mourn the loss of a 16-year-old student killed in a car crash.

Liv Teverino, a junior, was remembered as “a scholar, athlete and community leader,” Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a letter sent to parents. A candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Marietta First United Methodist Church’s Park on Polk pavilion.

“We will come together as a community to pray and remember a beloved friend and student, Liv Teverino,” the church posted on social media.

Teverino was driving a 2016 Volvo XC90 when investigators believe she left the road and crashed into a tree, causing the SUV to ignite, according to Marietta police.

Officers and firefighters were sent to a wooded area off Burnt Hickory Road near Devonwood Trail at 5:37 p.m. Monday. When the fire was extinguished, the teenager was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The deadly crash came two weeks after several teenagers and two college students were killed in separate metro Atlanta crashes.

On Sept. 4, five teens — including three Lakeside High School students — died in Gwinnett County. Investigators believe the driver of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma double cab drove over a concrete wall and down several feet to I-85, where the vehicle crashed and two passengers were ejected.

The crash killed Hung Nguyen, 18, of Lawrenceville; Katie Gaitan, 17, Ashley Gaitan, 16, and Coral Lorenzo, 17, all from Atlanta; and Abner Santana, 19, of Suwanee.

Hours after that crash, a separate wreck killed two Morehouse College students in East Point, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Investigators believe Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. were traveling fast, going south on Church Street. After passing another car in a curve, their vehicle left the road, hit two power poles and overturned near the intersection with Linwood Avenue. Both died at the scene.

You are invited to join us in the Park on Polk Pavillion at Marietta First UMC tomorrow, Wednesday September 20 at 7:00... Posted by Marietta FUMC on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Teverino was a member of the Marietta cross country team and had been selected for this year’s Cobb Youth Leadership program, Rivera said.

“In remembering Liv, we don’t just recall her achievements but the heart, spirit and determination with which she achieved them,” he said.

A moment of silence was held at Tuesday night’s Marietta school board meeting. Teverino’s classmates created a makeshift memorial for her in a parking spot at the school with chalked messages and flowers.

“Fly high, Liv,” one classmate wrote.

Funeral arrangements are pending.