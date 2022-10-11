Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport search

Clayton County police last year called the search a “consensual encounter” and said Andre, who is Black, was not targeted because of his race.

But Andre’s attorneys allege a pattern of racially motivated airport searches they say are neither consensual nor random.

“The CCPD jet bridge interdictions rely on coercion, and targets are selected disproportionately based on their race,” the lawsuit claims. Andre is joined in the lawsuit by Clayton English, a fellow comedian living in Atlanta who says he was subjected to a similar search several months earlier in October 2020.

English said he reached out to Andre after seeing his friend’s viral tweet about the April 21, 2021, search.

“I felt cornered in that jet bridge and I felt the need to comply,” English told reporters. “I felt completely powerless. I felt violated.”

According to the complaint, police ask passengers to search their bags on the jet bridge even though they’ve already been through TSA security checkpoints. Between September 2020 and April 2021, Clayton County police logged the races of 378 of the 402 passengers whose bags were searched, according to the lawsuit. Of those, 56% were Black and 68% were people of color, the lawsuit claims.

At a news conference Tuesday morning outside the federal courthouse in Atlanta, Andre called it “humiliating and dehumanizing” to have police officers pull him aside go through his luggage.

“I was the only person of color on the jet bridge at the time,” Andre said. “They singled me out. They asked me if I was selling drugs, transporting drugs, what kind of drugs I have on me. It was clearly racial profiling.”

Andre said the only drug he had on him at the time was the hair-loss medication Propecia.

“It was degrading,” Andre said. “I had all the other passengers squeezing by me on this claustrophobic jet bridge, gawking at me like I was a perpetrator even though I had done nothing wrong. It definitely didn’t feel like a consensual encounter.”

Tuesday’s lawsuit was filed in conjunction with the the Policing Project at New York University’s School of Law and pro bono counsel from the law firms Jones Day and Lawrence & Bundy. It alleges the comedians’ Fourth and 14th Amendment rights were violated.

A spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department declined to comment on the litigation.

Of the hundreds of jet bridge searches made by Clayton officers between September 2020 and April of 2021, Andre’s attorneys contend drugs were discovered just three times. Meanwhile, the department seized more than $1 million in cash from 25 passengers.

“It seems to be a distinctly unsuccessful drug interdiction program, if that’s what it is,” attorney Richard Deane told reporters. “What appears to be happening is that this is organized largely in order to seize money from people.”

Neither officer involved in the search recognized the comedian or was familiar with his work, Andre said. He said one passenger, an attorney, approached him after the flight and criticized the search, telling him she didn’t think it was right.

Andre and English said they hope to use their celebrity status to put an end to the “random” airport searches.

“It was traumatizing, I felt belittled and I want to use my resources and my platform to bring national attention to this incident so that it stops,” Andre said. “If Black people don’t stand up for each other, who will?”

Andre’s attorneys said they are also looking to get in touch with additional passengers who believe their rights were violated during airport searches.